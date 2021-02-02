Could fans return for Rockies games? MLB announces 2021 plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Baseball games in empty stadiums could soon be a thing of the past.

Major League Baseball announced Monday that the season will start on time and a limited number of fans will be allowed in the stands for games starting at Spring Training.

Anyone going to a game this upcoming season will not need a COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination or even a temperature check. However, they will have to sit at least six feet apart from others and wear masks unless eating or drinking. There will also be a buffer zone around dugouts, meaning no fans in the first three rows unless a team puts up Plexiglas.

It’s unclear, however if Denver and Colorado health officials will approve a variance that matches the league’s decision.

Before Monday’s decision, the MLB discussed shortening the season by eight games and delaying the start of the season by a month. They wanted to give the country more time to get more vaccine out there.

However, the player’s union rejected the offer.

Teams will play a full 162 game season and revert to the same rules as before the pandemic — no expanded playoffs, no seven-inning doubleheaders, no starting extra innings with a runner at second base and no designated hitter in the National League.