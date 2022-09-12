DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures warmed up to the upper 80s on Monday. The warming trend will continue into Tuesday with highs reaching near 90 degrees on the Front Range.

Sunshine and dry weather will stay in place Tuesday with a forecast high of 89 degrees in Denver. If Denver makes it to the 90s, it would be the 65th time this year that temperatures reached 90 degrees.

Weather changes arrive on Wednesday as wet weather and cooler temperatures push into Colorado. There will be a 40% chance for afternoon storms with a high of around 83 degrees.

Storm chances will stay on Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

Friday will be slightly drier with a high temperature of around 85 degrees. There is only a 10% chance for rain, meaning most places will stay dry. Dry weather will move in for the weekend with more temperatures in the 80s.