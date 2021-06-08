Wildfire near Gypsum closes Cottonwood Pass

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire has been reported near Gypsum on Tuesday afternoon.

The Colorado State Patrol said the fire is in the area of Red Hill and Cottonwood Pass and is approximately a quarter-acre in size.

Eagle Valley Wildland said air resources are on the way to help fight the fire.

Smoke is visible from the area, but Eagle Valley Wildland said the majority of it is coming from fires in Arizona and New Mexico.

Cottonwood Pass is closed from Gypsum to El Jebel.

Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.