Your COVID-19 antibody testing samples can be used for genetic research

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – UCHealth patients may give consent for a sample from their COVID-19 antibody blood draw to be sent to the Colorado Center for Personalized Medicine (CCPM) Biobank for genetic research of a number of diseases and conditions, including why some people might be more susceptible than others to contract and become ill from COVID-19.

“I think the public is much more aware of the benefits of genetic testing in getting information back that can help them make really important decisions about their own life, their treatment, their risk of developing disease and more. I also think there’s a real altruistic nature to our patient population. They want to contribute to research and discovery, and I appreciate those who have joined this initiative.” Kathleen Barnes, PhD, Director CCPM’s and University of Colorado School of Medicine Professor

The de-identified samples gives researchers the opportunity to make discoveries leading to earlier detection of COVID-19 and new ways to monitor and treat the infection.

The CCPM Biobank and UCHealth are hoping to enroll 100,000 UCHealth patients every year, so far 148,000 UCHealth patients contributed to the Biobank giving over 52,000 samples.

Patients may opt in the next time they have orders for blood draw, a dedicated tube will be collected and sent to the Biobank, where DNA is extracted and used for research and to generate clinical results that can come back to the patient if they want them.

UCHealth offers antibody or COVID-19 PCR tests (nasal swab) to anyone in Colorado, to schedule a test go to My Health Connection.