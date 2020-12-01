‘Working together to is essential’; Metro Mayors Caucus request clear COVID-19 data from Gov. Polis

DENVER (KDVR) – The Metro Mayors Caucus sent a letter to Governor Jared Polis on Nov. 23 asking for “a clearer understanding of the data” concerning COVID-19.

The Caucus wants better information from the Governor to improve communication and coordination about COVID-19 to it’s citizens.

“To be a good partner to the state, we need a clearer understanding of the data that is driving decision making to ensure effective messaging,” the letter to Gov Polis stated.

Inconsistent application and enforcement of public health orders is another main concern.

“There is broad agreement that the state must evenly apply and consistently enforce public health orders. For example, restaurants that refuse to close should face suspension and/or

revocation of state licenses,” the letter states.

“Willful non-compliance jeopardizes the lives of their residents and those in neighboring counties,” the letter addresses the danger of some local governments refusing to enforce public health orders.

The change in Dial level criteria has caused confusion to citizens, is it a public health order or a status report, the Caucus observed.

The Metro Mayors Caucus is comprised of Mayors from 38 Denver metro area cities, representing more that 2.5 million Coloradans.