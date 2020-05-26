With temperature checks, face masks, ‘wellness marketplace’ opens in West Highland

DENVER — Instead of a celebration, visitors to the opening of Nurture, Denver’s new “wellness marketplace” on Federal Boulevard, were greeted with a full health screening at the entrance last week.

To enter Nurture, guests are required to get their temperature taken, answer a health survey, which includes questions about one’s range of interaction with COVID-19 patients or testing facilities, and wear a mask in the building at all times.

Nurture, located at 2949 Federal Blvd. in a former two-story school, opened on May 18. The 22,000-square-foot marketplace features 70 office and retail tenants in the beauty, health and fitness sectors.

Service providers are located on the second level of the building, and retail shops surround the in-house cafe’s lounge. There are 35 units on the second level, and some individual providers share the same space. Larger tenants, such as Dew Salon, and Glitzy Lashes and Holistic Skin Spa, have a permanent establishment in the center.

Nurture opened its in-house cafe called Nest for takeout orders on May 12 in order to give its employees some time to prepare the kitchen and get in the swing of things. Menu items include baked goods, salads and smoothies, as well as chicken and vegetable broth.

Read more at BusinessDen.com.