With concerts canceled, local bands innovate with virtual shows

DENVER (KDVR) -- Shut out from performing live, Colorado bands are taking their acts online.

On Friday, 10 bands were able to live-stream performances from venues ranging from houses to empty bars.

Called the “Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival,” fans could catch their favorite groups on Facebook.

The push was started by the band “Float Like a Buffalo,” whose 23-stop tour was stopped in its tracks by COVID-19.

“About two days into the tour, everything went bad,” said band manager Sarah Shuel.

Friday's event was not a one-time act. Organizers say the bands will entertain every Friday, using the same format, for the foreseeable future.

“We’re all in this together,” said band spokesperson Alyssa Montano.