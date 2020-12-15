WINTER PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Winter Park Resort announced Tuesday that it will start requiring reservations for pass holders on Dec. 19 to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and manage the volume of visitation.

Pass holders may start reserving days beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

For individual lift ticket holders, their ticket is dated and serves as their reservation, so they do not need to access the system and make a reservation, according to the Tuesday announcement from Winter Park resort. Ikon Pass and Winter Park Pass holders can access the system and make reservations through their pass account.

“Winter Park has long been a place to escape and recharge, and this year is no different. The health and well-being of our employees, guests and community remain paramount, and we must manage the number of people in the resort in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Sky Foulkes, Winter Park Resort President and COO. “We’re asking for everyone’s patience and cooperation this winter as we navigate ever-changing restrictions, while still offering an excellent guest experience. We have planned for many contingencies, and we’re ready to do whatever it takes to help stay safe and stay open.”

Pass holders can book up to 10 days at a time and can make additional reservations as they use their bank of 10 reserved days. Pass holders should logon to their account and visit this page to learn more.