Will there be any large gatherings in CO this summer?

DENVER (KDVR ) – As of now, it’s unlikely large gatherings will happen in Colorado this summer due to the risk of potential COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Monday, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science hosted a discussion about summer activities in a COVID climate with two of the state’s top epidemiologists.

Given how 35% of those infected with COVID-19 in Colorado are asymptomatic, it would be difficult to manage large crowds.

“To contain COVID-19 in Colorado we need people to have fewer interactions. So if you’re having bbq this summer have fewer. And spend time with fewer people,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist for the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

With Colorado’s current data, if a concert took place at Red Rocks, health officials say it’s likely 5-10 people in attendance would be asymptomatic.

At Coors Field, that number is estimated to be around 25-50.

At Mile High, it’s even larger. Health officials say the number of asymptomatic people at the stadium could hover around 40-80.

“We really want to do what we can to avoid [larger outbreaks] happening in Colorado,” said Dr. Jonathan Samet, Professor of Epidemiology and Environmental and Occupational Health and Dean of the Colorado School of Public Health.

To watch the full discussion, click here.