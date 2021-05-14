Will major grocery retailers still require masks?

DENVER (KDVR) — Mask mandates are now mask suggestions in Colorado, so how are stores responding?

King Soopers still requires customers and employees to wear masks in their stores.

The grocery chain is offering a $100 cash incentive to employees who choose to get fully vaccinated. A $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points will also be added to the loyalty cards of hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call-center associates.

Walmart is taking a different approach.

Fully vaccinated employees and customers will not need to wear a mask beginning May 18. Unvaccinated people will still be required to keep wearing a mask while in the store.

Certain jobs may still require associates to wear a mask. Walmart said it will also follow any local conditions, regulatory changes or laws.

Fully vaccinated employees at all U.S. based Walmart, Sam’s Club and Supply Chain facilities, below the store manager level, will get an extra $75 in their next paycheck, the retailer said. The money will be added to a paycheck after proof of vaccination.