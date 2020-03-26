Wildlife officials unsure if stay-at-home orders will impact mountain lion behavior

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) -- Recent mountain lion sightings in Boulder have residents wondering if stay-at-home orders will cause the animals to move into more populated areas.

Boulder police confirm they received four calls over two days of people reportedly seeing or hearing multiple mountain lions. Most were during daylight hours.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers asked Jason Clay with Colorado Parks and Wildlife if more mountain lions are moving into residential areas as more people are staying home.

"It's a little hard to make inferences at this point. As we get down the road a little bit and maybe can combine observations and come to a bit of a conclusion there, but we'll see how it goes," said Clay.

Clay says it's not uncommon to spot mountain lions in the Boulder area this time of year.

"Mountain lions are going to follow where their prey resources are," said Clay.

Like most wildlife, he says mountain lions in general will avoid areas of human disturbance.

As urban areas are quiet amid orders related to COVID-19, it's possible they may move into new territory.

"If there's less activity in our towns and open spaces, then absolutely, you could have wildlife that will go use those areas," said Clay.

He advises anyone who spots a mountain lion to not interact with it.

Clay recommends making loud noises to haze predators away and report any sighting to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.