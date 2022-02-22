Where to pick up free COVID testing kits in Colorado

Close Up Of Woman At Home Reading Instructions On Supply Of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Testing Kits (Getty)

DENVER (KDVR) — As many Americans wait for their free COVID-19 rapid testing kits to be delivered, Colorado is expanding their distribution program to allow the community to pick up kits in person.

The latest program will distribute the rapid COVID-19 tests at any of their 437 community partners. The locations include libraries, fire stations and other community gathering sites and a list of these locations can be found on the state’s website.

These locations helped Colorado distribute over 4.1 million masks, and the state believes offering this additional layer of protection will help combat the transmission of COVID.

“By utilizing community partners to distribute tests like they did with the free mask program, we are able to add to the 2 million free Rapid-At-Home tests we have already distributed to Coloradans and further increase access to rapid testing,” said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the at-home testing kits complement the other tools the state is offering, such as in-school screening testing and free community testing sites.

The community can still choose to have the tests delivered directly to their house by filling out a request at the CDPHE’s website.

CDPHE reminds the public that the best way to slow the spread of COVID and its variants is through vaccinations, all Coloradans five and older are eligible for the vaccine.