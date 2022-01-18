Where to get free KN95 masks in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — As the number of omicron cases in Colorado continues to surge, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will offer KN95 and surgical-grade masks for free in community centers across the state.
There is a limit of five masks per person per month and they will be available starting Jan. 20.
Recently, federal health officials said cloth masks may not cut it in the fight against omicron and recommended a higher grade mask such as a KN95 mask.
According to the Polis administration, free masks are part of an ongoing effort to provide high-quality protective equipment to Coloradans who are at high risk during the pandemic.
“We are on a mission to help Coloradans keep themselves safe, and free medical grade masks are far more effective in preventing infection than cloth masks. By making free medical-grade masks available at libraries across our state and soon for home delivery, we are giving Coloradans a powerful tool to avoid infection,” Polis said.
The administration continues to urge Coloradans to get vaccinated now that all Coloradans aged 5 and older can receive the doses.
Where to get a free KN95 mask in Colorado
|Location
|Address
|Aguilar Public Library
|146 West Main Suite 578, Aguilar, CO 81020
|Akron Public Library
|302 Main Ave, Akron, CO 80720
|Alamosa Public Library
|300 Hunt Ave., Alamosa, CO 81101
|Anythink Libraries
|Multiple Locations – Click to View
|Arapahoe Libraries
|Multiple Locations – Click to View
|Aurora Public Library
|14949 E Alameda Parkway, Aurora, CO 80012
|Bemis Public Library
|6014 S Datura St, Littleton, CO 80120
|Berthoud Community Library District
|236 Welch Ave, Berthoud, CO 80513
|Boulder County Nederland Community Library
|200 Highway 72 North, Nederland, CO 80466
|Broomfield Public Library
|3 Community Park Road, Broomfield, CO 80020
|Bud Werner Memorial Library
|1289 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
|Buena Vista Public Library
|131 Linderman Ave, Buena Vista, CO 81211
|Clearview Library District
|720 3rd St., Windsor, CO 80550
|Combined Community Library
|1007 Main St., Ordway, CO 81063
|Conejos County Library District
|17703 HWY 285., La Jara, CO 81140
|Cortez Public Library
|202 N Park Street, Cortez, CO 81321
|Creede/Mineral Combined Library
|450 Corsair Drive, Creede, CO 81130
|Denver Public Library
|Multiple Locations – Click to View
|Durango Public Library
|1900 East 3rd Avenue, Durango, CO 81301
|Estes Valley Library
|335 E. Elkhorn Unit 1687, Estes Park, CO 80517
|Flagler Community Library
|311 Main Ave, Flagler, CO 80815
|Garfield County Libraries
|Multiple Locations – Click to View
|Gilpin County Public Library
|15131 Highway 119, Black Hawk, CO 80422
|Grand County Library District
|Multiple Locations – Click to View
|Gunnison County Library District
|Multiple Locations – Click to View
|High Plains Library District
|Multiple Locations – Click to View
|Hugo Public Library
|522 2nd Ave, Hugo, CO 80821
|Ignacio Community Library District
|470 Goddard Ave., Ignacio, CO 81137
|Jefferson County Library
|Multiple Locations – Click to View
|John C. Fremont Library District
|130 Church Ave, Florence, CO 81226
|Julesburg Public Library
|320 Cedar Street, Julesburg, CO 80737
|Kiowa County Public Library District
|1305 Goff Street, Eads, CO 81036
|La Veta Regional Library District
|310 S Main St, La Veta, CO 81055
|Lake City Public Library
|206 N Silver Street, Lake City, CO 81235
|Lake County Public Library
|1115 Harrison Ave, Leadville, CO 80461
|Lamar Public Library
|102 E. Parmenter St., Lamar, CO 81052
|Limon Memorial Public Library
|205 E Avenue., Limon, CO 80828
|Lone Cone Library District
|1455 Pinion St., Norwood, CO 81423
|Louisville Public Library
|951 Spruce Street, Louisville, CO 80027
|Lyons Community Library
|451 4th Ave #619, Lyons, CO 80540
|Mancos Public Library
|211 1st Street, Mancos, CO 81328
|Meeker Regional Library
|490 Main St., Meeker, CO 81641
|Mesa County Libraries
|Multiple Locations – Click to View
|Northern Saguache County Library District
|Saguache Library: 702 Pitkin Ave #448, Saguache, CO 81149
Baca Grande Library:
67487 CR T, Crestone, CO, 81131
|Nucla Public Library
|544 Main St, Nucla, CO 81424
|Ouray Public Library
|320 6th Ave, Ouray, CO 81427
|Pine River Library
|395 Center Drive, Bayfield, CO 81122
|Pitkin County Library
|120 North Mill Street, Aspen, CO 81611
|Poudre River Public Library District
|Multiple Locations – Click to View
|Pueblo City-County Library District
|Multiple Locations – Click to View
|Red Feather Lakes Community Library
|71 FireHouse LN #127., Red Feather Lakes, CO 80545
|Ridgway Public Library
|300 Charles St. Ridgway, CO 81432
|Security Public Library
|715 Aspen Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80911
|South Routt Library District
|Oak Creek Public Library: 117 Main Street, Oak Creek, CO 80467
Yampa Public Library: 116 Main Street, Yampa, CO 80483
|Southwest La Plata Library District
|Ft. Lewis Mesa Community Library: 11274 Colorado State Hwy. 140 Hesperus, Colorado, 81326
Sunnyside Community Library: 75 County Road 218 Durango, Colorado 81303
|Spanish Peaks Library District
|415 Walsen Avenue., Walsenburg, CO 81089
|Trinidad Carnegie Public Library
|202 N Animas St., Trinidad, CO 81082
|Vail Public Library
|292 W. Meadow Dr., Vail, CO 81657
|Wellington Public Library
|3800 Wilson Avenue., Wellington, CO 80549
|West Routt Library District
|201 E. Jefferson Avenue, Hayden, CO 81639
|Westminster Public Library – City of Westminster
|3705 W 112th Ave., Westminster, CO 80031
|Yuma Public Library
|910 S. Main Street, Yuma, CO 80759