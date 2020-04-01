Where to drop off Goodwill donations during COVID-19 stay-at-home order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- A lot of people who are stuck at home are doing their spring cleaning but they're dropping off their donations at the wrong locations.

A viewer sent FOX31 a picture of a stand-alone Goodwill donation center in Arapahoe County, showing what looks like a dumping ground out front.

“People that might use a donation center or donation bins even as just a dumping grounds -- that in effect is what it becomes -- it just becomes waste that might end up in a landfill or could create another public health or safety issue,” Goodwill marketing and communications manager Bradd Hayfer said.

Goodwill currently has staffed employees at all of their in-store donation centers, the places you typically shop, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, to collect donations from cars.

Shopping has halted with the stay-at-home order in place and the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, but drop-offs and a need for donations at the in-store locations have not.

You can see what open donation location is closest to you on Goodwill's website.

“Now, more than ever, those donations are a critical lifeline for Goodwill here,” Hayfer said. “Our attendants are ready willing and able to take those items out of your car, give you a receipt and get you on your way safely.”

Goodwill is also practicing safety once they get your items in-house.

“All donations to Goodwill are being quarantined for 72 hours to eliminate that incubation period,” Harfer said.

Additionally, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Goodwill collaborated with the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association (CVNA) to provide clinical uniforms outfitting frontline nurses helping affected individuals in their homes.

Goodwill of Colorado gathered donated scrubs in their more than 40 statewide stores and professionally cleaned them at their Fresh Start industrial laundry facility.

Goodwill’s 400-plus pounds “care package,” enough to outfit nearly 450 nurses, was delivered to the CVNA office in Arvada on Tuesday.