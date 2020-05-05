Where are you required to wear a mask in Colorado? See full list

DENVER (KDVR) — As certain counties begin to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, new restrictions are being put into place. Several counties in Colorado are requiring the usage of face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Here is a list as of Tuesday at 6 a.m.:

Aspen : Until May 27– Masks are needed when entering and while inside of a place of business or mode of transportation open to the public, and; in such other indoor or outdoor places where persons are unable to maintain safe social distancing (six or more feet separation) from others not of their own household; Failure to comply with this Order is subject to a penalty of $50 for the first offense, $250 for the second offense and a mandatory court appearance for any subsequent offense

Boulder : Voted 4/28 to mandate all individuals to wear a face covering inside businesses that operate any public accommodation UNTIL further notice. The order applies to customers and employees within these buildings;

: Voted 4/28 to mandate all individuals to wear a face covering inside businesses that operate any public accommodation UNTIL further notice. The order applies to customers and employees within these buildings; Boulder County : After approval of a Public Health “Facial Covering” Order by the Boulder County Board of Health over the weekend, beginning May 9, every person older than 12 years old will be required to wear a face covering when in public anywhere in Boulder County where social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained.

Denver (expected to be issued Tuesday) : Mayor Michael Hancock said Thursday 4/30, he expects to issue a mandate Tuesday requiring Denver residents to wear face masks in public.

: Mayor Michael Hancock said Thursday 4/30, he expects to issue a mandate Tuesday requiring Denver residents to wear face masks in public. Denver International Airport : In accordance with Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock’s recent public health order requiring everyone to wear a face covering when out in public, Denver International Airport (DEN) will require all visitors and passengers to wear face coverings while at the airport beginning May 6, 2020 and lasting until further notice. Currently, all employees at DEN are also required to do the same.

Fort Collins : Any enclosed area, including retail and commercial businesses or on-site service providers, to which the public is invited or in which workers, including volunteers, from more than one household are present, Any City of Fort Collins building or indoor City facility; Any public transportation, including City Transport buses and bus shelters; or Any other public indoor place where persons are unable to maintain safe social distancing (six or more feet separation) from others not of their own household.

Glenwood Springs : Voted 4/30 to intend mandated masks through June 4th. Masks are needed when entering and while inside of a place or conveyance open to the public and in such other public indoor or outdoor places where persons are unable to maintain safe social distancing (six or more feet separation) from others not of their own household

: Voted 4/30 to intend mandated masks through June 4th. Masks are needed when entering and while inside of a place or conveyance open to the public and in such other public indoor or outdoor places where persons are unable to maintain safe social distancing (six or more feet separation) from others not of their own household Routt County : the mask order is for individuals who are in a public area like a business or area where there are people who are unable or unwilling to practice social distancing. This remains in effect through the end of May; Penalities: The Routt County Sheriff’s Office and the Police Departments of Steamboat Springs, Hayden and Oak Creek will be enforcing the State and Routt County Public Health Orders. We encourage all Routt County residents to voluntarily comply with the State and County Public Health Orders. Non-compliance may result in fines up to $5,000, jail time up to 18 months, or other citations.

Summit County : Individuals must wear face coverings that cover nose and mouth whenever indoors in buildings open to the public and outdoors whenever at least 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained among all individuals; There has been some confusion among the public about our intent on indoors v. outdoors, but our intent is that everyone must wear a face covering when in an indoor space that is open to the public and everyone must wear a face covering when outdoors whenever 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained; Failure to comply with the order is subject to a fine up to $5,000 and imprisonment in county jail for up to 18 months.

: Individuals must wear face coverings that cover nose and mouth whenever indoors in buildings open to the public and outdoors whenever at least 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained among all individuals; There has been some confusion among the public about our intent on indoors v. outdoors, but our intent is that must wear a face covering when in an indoor space that is open to the public and must wear a face covering when outdoors whenever 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained; with the order is subject to a fine up to $5,000 and imprisonment in county jail for up to 18 months. However, it’s unrealistic for us to enforce this provision in every public space in the county, so we are doing the following to gain compliance: Educating the public about the importance and effectiveness of face coverings, especially in reducing the risk of transmission from asymptomatic people who are infected and do not know it + Giving out thousands of free face coverings and educational fliers at grocery stores to individuals who are not wearing face covering + Working with businesses to refuse entry to people who aren’t wearing face coverings, in the same way they would refuse entry to individuals who are not wearing shirts or shoes.

Wheat Ridge: requires that members of the public entering critical businesses wear a face covering to protect themselves, each other, and employees through May 30, 2020; Violations: As with all orders related to this pandemic, the City is relying on the public to comply and will enforce the order on a case-by-case basis in response to public safety concerns; The City still considers it an order but with voluntary compliance. If police are called out by the business for what they consider a public safety concern, we would first try and educate about the importance of wearing a mask. If the business owner wanted the person to leave the property and that person refused, we would use legal means for instance trespassing, there just wouldn’t be a misdemeanor specific to not wearing a mask.

We will continue to update this list as we get more information.