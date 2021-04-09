Where are the COVID-19 positivity rates as the dial goes away?

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado will end the state’s COVID-19 dial system on April 16. From there, it will be up to individual counties, cities, or municipalities to decided what restrictions and guidelines will be in place.

While many areas are seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases as more people get vaccinated, some locations are seeing a rise in cases.

The state positivity rate is 5.12% as of Thursday afternoon. The state’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.61%.

The county with the highest 7-day positivity rate is Lake County at 19.8% positivity.

Here’s at the current 7-day positivity rates for every county in Colorado:

Adams: 6.2%

Alamosa: 1.4%

Arapahoe: 5.3%

Archuleta: 1.9%

Baca: 0.0%

Bent: .2%

Boulder: 5.1%

Broomfield: 4.9%

Chaffee: 1.7%

Cheyenne: 0.0%

Clear Creek: 5.7%

Conejos: 2.0%

Costilla: 6.2%

Crowley: 2.8%

Custer: 7%

Delta: 1.8%

Denver: 4.2%

Dolores: 0.0%

Douglas: 7.4%

Eagle: 6.9%

Elbert: 9%

El Paso: 7.2%

Fremont: 1.2%

Garfield: 5.1%

Gilpin: 10.6%

Grand: 10.1%

Gunnison: 3.4%

Hinsdale: Fewer than 20 tests in the past 2 weeks

Huerfano: .7%

Jackson: Fewer than 20 tests in the past 2 weeks

Jefferson: 4.7%

Kiowa: 2.0%

Kit Carson: 1.4%

Lake: 18.9%

La Plata: 4.3%

Larimer: 6.2%

Las Animas: 1.8%

Lincoln: 2.0%

Logan: 1.4%

Mesa: 1.5%

Mineral: Fewer than 20 tests in the past 2 weeks

Moffat: 1.4%

Montezuma: 2.9%

Montrose: 1.9%

Morgan: 1.3%

Otero: 1.0%

Ouray: 3.4%

Park: 5.6%

Phillips: 0.0%

Pitkin: 8.0%

Prowers: 0.6%

Pueblo: 4.0%

Rio Blanco: 3.9%

Rio Grande: 0.9%

Routt: 4.1%

Saguache: 5.8%

San Juan: 3.3%

San Miguel: 1.4%

Sedgwick: 0.7%

Summit: 9.7%

Teller: 9.9%

Washington: 1.5%

Weld: 7.1%

Yuma: 0.4%