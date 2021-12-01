When should you call 911 about COVID-19?

DENVER (KDVR) — Are you feeling under the weather or concerned you might have COVID-19? At what point should you call 911?

The National Emergency Number Association said if you are experiencing the following symptoms, you should call 911:

High fever

Difficulty breathing/shortness of breath

Persistent pain/pressure in the chest

Confusion

Bluish lips/face

If you have symptoms, like a low fever and cough, or have been in a common space with someone who has COVID-19, you should contact your healthcare provider or visit your state or local health department about what to do.

Here are a list of COVID-19 symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea