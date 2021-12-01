When should you call 911 about COVID-19?

DENVER (KDVR) — Are you feeling under the weather or concerned you might have COVID-19? At what point should you call 911?
The National Emergency Number Association said if you are experiencing the following symptoms, you should call 911:
- High fever
- Difficulty breathing/shortness of breath
- Persistent pain/pressure in the chest
- Confusion
- Bluish lips/face
If you have symptoms, like a low fever and cough, or have been in a common space with someone who has COVID-19, you should contact your healthcare provider or visit your state or local health department about what to do.
Here are a list of COVID-19 symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC said symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea