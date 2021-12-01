When should you call 911 about COVID-19?

DENVER (KDVR) — Are you feeling under the weather or concerned you might have COVID-19? At what point should you call 911?

The National Emergency Number Association said if you are experiencing the following symptoms, you should call 911:

  • High fever
  • Difficulty breathing/shortness of breath
  • Persistent pain/pressure in the chest
  • Confusion
  • Bluish lips/face

If you have symptoms, like a low fever and cough, or have been in a common space with someone who has COVID-19, you should contact your healthcare provider or visit your state or local health department about what to do.

Here are a list of COVID-19 symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

