When should people with coronavirus symptoms go to the hospital?

DENVER (KDVR) -- The coronavirus has many people -- especially the elderly -- wondering when it is safe to go to a doctor's office. Older people are among those most susceptible to COVID-19.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says people should go to a hospital or clinic only after calling the provider.

"If appropriate, the provider will give them instructions on where to go to for care and testing," the CDPHE said.

Dr. Blake McKinney started a telehealth service in Denver called CirrusMD that allows patients to chat with a doctor from home about health concerns like the new coronavirus.

“The worst place you can be right now is in a lobby a waiting room of a clinic, urgent care or an emergency room,” he said, later adding, "Think ahead now. Think about your friends, your relatives... How are they planning on seeking medical advice during those times?"