When did you know COVID-19 was real? What do you miss most? We asked Coloradans

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s a tough realization, as this week marks one year of COVID-19 documented in Colorado.

FOX31 hit the streets to ask folks a few questions:

When did you realize COVID-19 was real? When did the seriousness of the pandemic set in? How many masks do you own, one year into the pandemic?

“We came back in the country last February from Australia, my wife and I, and that’s when it first began to surface as a thing, but we made it before it was a big thing,” said Gary Moore from Denver. “I think I have about 20 different masks.”

“I heard it on the news, everything was presented in a way that sounded like it was a national emergency to me,” said Suzanna from Denver.

“I knew it was real because my store shut down and knew it was a real thing if they were willing to do that,” said Kathryn Herter. “I probably have at least 10 masks.”

There’s a lot we all miss about normal life, before COVID-19 shut down our lives and changed the way we see the world. With this in mind, we asked what are looking forward to most when the virus is finally under control?

“Travel to see family, that’s the biggest thing,” said Moore. “Sure, we’d like to eat in restaurants, we do takeout now but not being able to easily travel to see family is tough.”

“Going to watch football and attend a BBQ with 50 people, instead of five,” said James from Denver.

Watch the video above to hear what more folks had to say.