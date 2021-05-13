What you need to know as you prepare to get back on an airplane

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver International Airport is looking busier these days, bustling with people happy to travel to see loved ones and friends once again.

As things continue to get back to normal after a tough pandemic year, planes are filling up, and airfare is starting to rise.

Airlines are opening up middle seats once again and returning more planes to service. One traveler tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers their plane “was basically full.”

AAA of Colorado reports more than 37 million people plan to travel during the Memorial Day weekend, with many traveling by plane. Spokesperson Skyler McKinley tells FOX31 ticket prices are destined to rise, especially for travel later in the year.

“If you’re thinking about taking a vacation or traveling, so is everybody else” McKinley said.

McKinley advises planning and organizing travel now in order to lock in a good ticket price.

“Some wait until the last minute (thinking), ‘I might get a better deal,’ or, ‘I don’t really care where I go, I’ll buy whichever plane ticket’s cheapest.’ Those options are going to be incredibly limited,” McKinley said.

Airlines say planes will be sanitized between flights, and powerful filters clean air inside the cabin. Travel experts remind passengers that it’s still important to be prepared to follow required COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“When it comes to distancing, mask wearing and so on, this is a new normal,” McKinley said.

The Problem Solvers found flights from Denver to Miami for an average of $300. Similar flights could be found for cheaper prices last fall.

Travel experts advise that buying trip insurance can protect your travel investment from the lack of predictability during the pandemic, which — though restrictions are easing — is still ongoing.

Travelers should make sure to ask about exactly what is covered and any hidden costs or fees.