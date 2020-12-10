What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccines

DENVER (KDVR) — The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed in the United Kingdom, and are expected to be available shortly in the United States. We’ve rounded up some of the viewer questions we’ve been asked and questions that we are curious about to help you understand what the process for distribution and more.

How many different COVID-19 vaccines are there?

Currently, the FDA is discussing the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and is expected to vote Thursday on authorizing the vaccine. The FDA will discuss the Moderna vaccine next week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that as of Nov. 24, 2020, large-scale (Phase 3) clinical trials are in progress or being planned for five COVID-19 vaccines in the United States.

How safe are the vaccines?

Some people have reported allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine in other countries. A Chief Medical Officer in Colorado says doctors are also unsure about the impact these vaccines could have on the immunocompromised members of our community — those battling cancer, HIV, or various organ transplant recipients.

The CDC says it plans to implement a new smartphone-based tool called v-safe to check-in on people’s health after they receive a COVID-19 vaccine. When you receive your vaccine, you should also receive a v-safe information sheet telling you how to enroll in v-safe. If you enroll, you will receive regular text messages directing you to surveys where you can report any problems or adverse reactions you have after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

When will vaccines be available in the U.S.?

The vaccine is expected to be available in the U.S. for some by the end of 2020 once the vaccines are authorized by the FDA. The first vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech could be authorized for use as early as Thursday.

In Colorado, high-exposure health care employees and people who live and work in long-term care facilities could be getting the COVID-19 vaccine beginning next week. Colorado has also created a phased plan for the vaccine once it is authorized.

How will I know when I’m eligible for the vaccine?

The vaccine will be available to health care workers and people who live in long-term care facilities first. The vaccine distribution plan varies by state. However, the vaccine is expected to be available for most Coloradans by Summer of 2021. See Colorado’s vaccine distribution plan here.

Do I need to register now to “line up” for when the vaccine is available to me?

As of Dec. 10, there is no specific registration for the vaccination. Those receiving the first phase of vaccinations will be notified of their availability.

Do I need to get the vaccine if I already had COVID-19?

The simple answer? Yes. The CDC says there is not enough information currently available to say if or for how long after infection someone is protected from getting COVID-19 again; this is called natural immunity. Early evidence suggests natural immunity from COVID-19 may not last very long, but more studies are needed to better understand this. Until we have a vaccine available and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices makes recommendations to CDC on how to best use COVID-19 vaccines, CDC cannot comment on whether people who had COVID-19 should get a COVID-19 vaccine.

When will children be able to get the vaccine?

As of Dec. 10 clinical trials on providing the vaccine to people under the age of 18 are still underway. Once they are completed, the vaccines involved could be rolled out to people as young as 12.

Will I need a second dose of the vaccine?

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses. For the Pfizer vaccine they are given 21 days apart, the Moderna vaccine doses are given 28 days apart. You should schedule an appointment for your second dose when you receive the first dose.

As we get more questions, we will continue to research the answers. There are still many factors that are not known about the vaccine. New information is becoming available daily.