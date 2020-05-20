‘What we need is social closeness, solidarity and support’; Group provides friendly phone calls to connect Coloradans

by: Keely Sugden

Paul Reimer, who’s 79 and had seven heart attacks, looks through his cell phone.

DENVER (KDVR) – Mental Health Colorado has started In This Together, providing a way for people who are feeling lonely and isolated to connect by receiving friendly, supportive phone calls for old-fashioned conversation.

“What we need is social closeness, solidarity, and support”, said Mental Health Colorado President & CEO Vincent Atchity.

“In This Together is a way to create a little bit of social contact, all over the state, with a friendly phone call.”

Anyone can sign up on Mental Health Colorado’s website.

Colorado Crisis Services is available for those who are more seriously concerned about their own mental health: 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text “TALK” to 38255 for immediate help.

In This Together is for anyone feeling the need to connect.

