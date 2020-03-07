What we know about the 3 ‘presumptive positive’ coronavirus cases in Douglas County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- There are currently eight "presumptive positive" coronavirus cases in Colorado. More are expected.

"Presumptive positive" cases tested positive at the state level and are awaiting official confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Three of the cases are in Douglas County. Here's what is known about them, based on information from local and state health officials:

One case is a woman in her 40s

One case is a woman in her 70s

One case is a "school-aged female"

The "school-aged female" recently returned from a trip to the Philippines. She did not attend classes, according to the Tri-County Health Department.

The Douglas County School District would not say whether the case is connected to a "potential exposure" at Ranch View Middle School.

Both women were exposed to the virus during international travel, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

One of the women had traveled to Italy. The other woman's travel history is currently unknown.

Two of the infected people live in the Castle Rock area. The third lives in Highlands Ranch.

All three of the cases are in isolation at home.

"Tri-County Health Department staff is monitoring the people who may have been exposed,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, executive director of Tri-County Health.