What is Level Orange? Here’s what you need to know about the downgraded restrictions

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced last week that the state will adjust its COVID-19 dial framework starting Monday, allowing all counties in Level Red to move to Level Orange following a steady decline of COVID-19 cases.

In November, many counties were moved into Level Red and Level Purple was added to help avoid another shutdown for parts of the state.

So, what does it mean if your county is moved to a “Level Orange”? Here are the rules, according to CDPHE.

Level Orange

Strongly advised to stay at home

High Risk Populations: Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work

Variances Not eligible

Personal Gathering Size Up to 10 from no more than 2 households

Childcare Open

P-12 Schools In-person suggested Counties are encouraged to prioritize in-person learning by suspending extracurricular and recreational activities in order to preserve effective cohorting and minimize disruptions to in person learning.

Higher Education In person, hybrid or remote as appropriate

Restaurants- Indoors 25% capacity or 50 people

Restaurants- Outdoors 6 feet between parties, per local zoning

Last Call 10 p.m. on premises

Non-critical manufacturing 25% capacity or 50 people

Offices 25% capacity, remote work is strongly encouraged

Bars Closed

Gyms/Fitness 25% capacity, 25 people indoors, or outdoors in groups less than 10

Group Sports/Camps Virtual or outdoors in groups of less than 10

Critical and Non-Critical Retail 50% capacity with increased curbside pickup and deliver. Dedicated senior and at-risk hours encouraged

Personal Services 25% capacity or 25 people

Limited Health Care Settings 25% capacity or 25 people

Indoors unseated events and entertainment 25% capacity or 50 person capacity with calculator

Indoors seated events and entertainment 25% capacity or 50 people

Outdoors unseated events and entertainment 25% capacity or 75 people

Outdoors seated events and entertainment 25% capacity or 75 people

Outdoor guided services 25% capacity or 10 people



CDPHE says that when capacity limits are expressed as both a percentage of posted capacity and a total number of people, use whichever number is fewer.

Some counties have applied for or been approved for the Five Star Program in Colorado.

Five Star approval allows businesses to operate under less strict restrictions if they take additional measures to help protect staff and customers from COVID-19 and pass an inspection.

Once approved, businesses can operate under the restriction level one lower than their county’s on the state’s COVID-19 dial. For example, approved businesses in Level Red counties could operate under Level Orange restrictions.