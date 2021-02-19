What is level blue on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial? Here’s what you need to know

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 restrictions continue to be eased across Colorado. Many counties are being moved into Level Blue on the state’s COVID-19 dial.
What changes happen in Level Blue?
- Use Caution
- High Risk Populations:
- Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work
- Variances
- Eligible for both outdoor and indoor site-specific variances if approved by LPHA
- Personal Gathering Size
- Up to 10 from no more than 2 households
- Childcare
- Open
- P-12 Schools
- In-person
- Higher Education
- In person
- Restaurants- Indoors
- 50% capacity or 175 people or up to 225 with a calculator
- Restaurants- Outdoors
- 6 feet between parties, per local zoning
- Last Call
- 12 a.m. on premises
- Non-critical manufacturing
- 50% capacity or 175 people
- Offices
- 50% capacity
- Bars
- Closed
- Gyms/Fitness
- 50% capacity or 175 people
- Group Sports/Camps
- 50 person capacity per activity
- Critical and Non-Critical Retail
- 50% capacity
- Personal Services
- 50% capacity or 50 people
- Limited Health Care Settings
- 50% capacity or 50 people
- Indoors unseated events and entertainment
- 50% capacity or 175 people
- Indoors seated events and entertainment
- 50% capacity or 225 people with 6 feet spacing in between groups
- Outdoors unseated events and entertainment
- 50% capacity or 250 people
- Outdoors seated events and entertainment
- 50% capacity or 250 people
- Outdoor guided services
- 50% capacity or 25 people
CDPHE says that when capacity limits are expressed as both a percentage of posted capacity and a total number of people, use whichever number is fewer.
Some counties have applied for or been approved for the Five Star Program in Colorado.
Five Star approval allows businesses to operate under less strict restrictions if they take additional measures to help protect staff and customers from COVID-19 and pass an inspection.