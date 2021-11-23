What counties are masks required in Colorado?

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Colorado, several counties have announced new mask requirements.

Here is the full list of counties with a mask requirement.

Adams County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.

Arapahoe County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.

Boulder County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 2 and up regardless of vaccination status.

Jefferson County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 3 and up regardless of vaccination status.

Larimer County: Masks required in all public indoor spaces for everyone age 3 and up regardless of vaccination status.

Denver County is expected to announce a mask mandate on Tuesday during an 11:30 a.m. news conference. FOX31 was told the mandate will apply to indoor public spaces and will allow for some exemptions. Businesses will have the option to require masks or require proof of vaccination.

We will continue to update this story if any other counties are added to the list.