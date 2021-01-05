What are the rules for Level Yellow on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial?

DENVER (KDVR) — Earlier this week, many counties in Colorado were moved from Level Red to Level Orange on the COVID-19 dial framework following a steady decline in COVID-19 cases.
As continue to go down, some counties will get Five Star approval to move to Level Yellow.
In November, many counties were moved into Level Red and Level Purple was added to help avoid another shutdown for parts of the state.
So, what does it mean if your county is moved to a “Level Yellow”? Here are the rules, according to CDPHE.
Level Yellow
- Advised to stay at home
- High Risk Populations:
- Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work
- Variances
- Eligible for outdoor site-specific variance if approved by LPHA
- Personal Gathering Size
- Up to 10 from no more than 2 households
- Childcare
- Open
- P-12 Schools
- In-person suggested
- Higher Education
- In person, hybrid or remote as appropriate
- Restaurants- Indoors
- 50% capacity or 50 people or up to 100 people with a calculator
- Restaurants- Outdoors
- 6 feet between parties, per local zoning
- Last Call
- 11 p.m. on premises
- Non-critical manufacturing
- 50% capacity or 50 people or up to 100 people with a calculator
- Offices
- 50% capacity, remote work is strongly encouraged
- Bars
- Closed
- Gyms/Fitness
- 25% capacity, 50 people
- Group Sports/Camps
- 25% capacity per activity
- Critical and Non-Critical Retail
- 50% capacity
- Personal Services
- 50% capacity or 50 people
- Limited Health Care Settings
- 50% capacity or 50 people
- Indoors unseated events and entertainment
- 25% capacity or 50 person capacity with calculator
- Indoors seated events and entertainment
- 50% capacity or 100 people
- Outdoors unseated events and entertainment
- 50% capacity or 100 people
- Outdoors seated events and entertainment
- 50% capacity or 175 people
- Outdoor guided services
- 50% capacity or 10 people
CDPHE says that when capacity limits are expressed as both a percentage of posted capacity and a total number of people, use whichever number is fewer.
Some counties have applied for or been approved for the Five Star Program in Colorado.
Five Star approval allows businesses to operate under less strict restrictions if they take additional measures to help protect staff and customers from COVID-19 and pass an inspection.
Once approved, businesses can operate under the restriction level one lower than their county’s on the state’s COVID-19 dial. For example, approved businesses in Level Red counties could operate under Level Orange restrictions.