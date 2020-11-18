What are the rules for Level Red on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial?

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced Tuesday that the state will adjust its COVID-19 dial framework starting Friday to avoid a Stay-at-Home order for at least fifteen counties due to rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19.

On the original COVID-19 dial, “Level Red” meant a Stay-at-Home order. “Level Red” in the new dial framework means severe risk. The newly added “Purple Level” is now the highest level in the dial framework, which is extreme risk and a Stay-at-Home.

Here’s a look at the new dial from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:

So, what does it mean if your county is moved to a “Level Red”? Here are the rules, according to CDPHE.

Level Red:

High Risk Population: Stay at Home Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work

Variances: Not eligible current variances reevaluated

Personal Gathering size: none

Childcare: open

P-12 schools: P-5 in person suggested, or hybrid or remote as appropriate Middle school in-person, hybrid, or remote suggested High school hybrid or remote suggested

Higher Education: Remote suggested, limited in-person when necessary

Places of Worship & Life Rites and Indoor unseated functions: 25%, 50 (with calculator)

Places of Worship & Life Rites Indoor seated functions: 25%, 50 person cap

Places of Worship & Life Rites Outdoors: 6ft between parties outdoors, per local zoning

Restaurants: Indoor dining closed. Take out, curbside, delivery, or to go, outdoor/open air with only groups of own household is open

Last Call: 8 p.m. (on premise)

Non-Critical Manufacturing: 25%, 50

Offices: 10%, Remote work is strongly encouraged

Bars: Closed

Gyms/Fitness: 10%, 10 indoors per room, or outdoors in groups less than 10. Reservations required

Group sports/camps: Virtual, or outdoors in groups less than 10

Critical/Non-Critical Retail: 50% with increased curbside pick up, and delivery. Dedicated senior and at-risk hours encouraged

Personal Services: 25%, 25

Limited Healthcare Settings: 25%, 25

Indoor unseated events: Closed

Indoor seated events and entertainment: Closed

Outdoor unseated events and entertainment: 25%, 75 people (with calculator), attended only with members of your own household and 6ft spacing between groups

Outdoor seated events and entertainment: 25%, 75 people (6ft distancing between parties), attended only with members of your own household and 6ft spacing

Outdoor guided services and entertainment: 25%, 10

