What are the exemptions and exceptions from Denver’s ‘mask or vax’ mandate?

DENVER (KDVR) — Big mask changes are coming to Denver beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24, as the city moves through a second holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Michael Hancock announced a new “mask or vax” mandate that lasts through Jan. 3.

Under the order, anyone who is in a public indoor space will need to wear a mask or the business will need to have records that at least 95% of people are fully vaccinated.

There are exemptions, including children under the age of 2 and people who are medically unable to wear a mask, as well as exceptions for certain situations including:

Individuals inside a fully vaccinated facility.

Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, or who are communicating with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing or otherwise disabled and where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication.

Individuals who are seated at a food service establishment or actively eating or drinking.

Individuals who are asked to temporarily remove their face covering for identification purposes in furtherance of a particular service requiring legal identification.

Individuals who are actively engaged in a public safety role such as law enforcement personnel, firefighters, or emergency medical personnel.

Individuals who are actively engaged in a performing arts event, leading religious services, or engaged in other similar activities indoors, so long as the individual maintains at least twelve (12) feet distance from non-household members.

Individuals who are receiving a personal, religious, or medical service where the temporary removal of a face covering is necessary to perform the service.

Individuals who are alone in an enclosed room or are only with members of their same household in an enclosed room.

Individuals who are in a swimming pool and actively engaged in a pool activity in which their face covering might become wet.

Individuals who are testifying as witnesses in court proceedings, so long as such individuals wear a face covering at all other times during the proceedings.

Individuals who are serving as language interpreters for participants in court proceedings where the ability to see the mouth and hear the translation is essential to communication, so long as such individuals wear a face covering when not providing interpretation services.

You can read Denver’s full “mask or vax” order here.