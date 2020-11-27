What a Colorado nurse thinks about COVID-19

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — As coronavirus cases continue to climb in Colorado, along with hospitalized patients, one healthcare group has released video with a message from frontline workers.

The 30-second video from Centura Health features doctors, nurses and others talking about the severity of the coronavirus and asking people to wear a mask and keep their distance from each other.

“With all the talk in the news, it’s easy to stop listening. But here on the frontlines, this virus is incredibly real. So please, wear a mask,” the healthcare workers said in part of the video.

Paige Cunningham is a registered nurse coordinator at St. Anthony Hospital who volunteered to be in the video.

“We’re seeing it everyday,” Cunningham said of the virus. “It’s not something we’re putting out there as numbers and hyping up in the media.”

COVID-19 numbers are spiking in Colorado to record highs. Right now, about one in every five hospital patients who occupies a bed has the coronavirus. That’s almost 1,700 patients – an increase of more than 1,000% from September.

“It’s very challenging,” Cunningham said. “And to see people still being very cavalier about this and traveling and going to parties doing, forgive my quote, but living their best life and not taking this seriously…it’s very disheartening to those of us who are working with it everyday. Afraid that we’re going to bring it home to our families.

“I have two little kids at home. I have a 5-month-old and a 5-year-old. I’m absolutely terrified of bringing it home to my family and to my children.”

Cunningham is not alone.

For nearly nine months now, healthcare workers across Colorado have been battling the virus.

And many are concerned about what could happen with COVID-19 cases after the Thanksgiving holiday if the recent trends don’t change.

“It’s going to put a strain on us,” Cunningham said. “We’re not asking people not to come see us if they need us, but it’ll put a strain on our healthcare system in Colorado.”