Westminster teacher tests positive for COVID-19, 125 students move to remote learning

NUTLEY, NJ – FEBRUARY 28: A researcher works in a lab that is developing testing for the COVID-19 coronavirus at Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation on February 28, 2020 in Nutley, New Jersey. The facility develops novel therapies for some of the worlds most difficult diseases. At least 53 countries have reported cases of infection. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) – A group of students from the Hodgkins Leadership Academy in Westminster will be learning remotely for the next two weeks after a teacher at the school tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a release from the district, the teacher had a routine test on Wednesday then was in class on Thursday for the first day of learning. The positive test result was received on Aug. 21.

>>RELATED: List of Colorado schools where a positive COVID-19 test has been reported

Students who were in direct contact with the teacher have been identified and will be learning remotely for the next 14 days.

The school said there were about 125 students who were exposed. They have all been tested.

The rest of the school will remain open for in-person learning and no other Westminster schools are impacted.

The school said about 125 students have been tested, all of them are part of the 6th and 7th grade cohorts. These students who have been tested will be