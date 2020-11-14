Westminster Public Schools going fully remote through winter break

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster Public Schools announced Saturday afternoon that students will be learning exclusively online through winter break.

As of Friday, WPS still planned to have students return to the classroom on Monday, Nov. 16.

The change comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in Colorado, particularly along the Front Range.

In a message to families, the district said the decision was difficult but necessary.

“We are aware that the return to full-time remote learning is not the ideal solution for staff or students, but given the circumstances, this is a very responsible step,” the district said in a statement.

WPS said in-person learning this year has been “invaluable” and students are ready to transition to 100% remote education.

“School principals and teachers will be the primary source of information about the WPS remote learning program and they will pay special attention to meeting the social and emotional needs of our students. Now more than ever, we need to be aware of how students are reacting to the stresses of COVID-19 and the impact not being in school has on their well-being,” the district said.

WPS is the latest Denver-area school district to move online. Others include Denver Public Schools (most students), Littleton Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Douglas County School District, Adams 12 and Aurora Public Schools.