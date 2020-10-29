Westminster Public School students to go remote for two weeks

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — Westminster Public Schools announced it will shift its students to remote learning for two weeks as Adams County shifts into a stricter Safer at Home order.

The district’s superintendent said she reviewed the community’s COVID-19 numbers and “the trends continue to move in the wrong direction.” She said as a result, the school district will switch to remote learning for two weeks.

Westminster Public School students will move to remote learning on Monday, November 2 and return to in-person learning on November 16. Westminster High School students will shift on Thursday, October 29 and will also return on November 16.

In the meantime, students will utilize the district’s all-remote learning platform.