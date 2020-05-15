Westminster mom fired from job while waiting for COVID-19 results

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — A Westminster mom says she was fired from her job at a doctor’s office on Wednesday, while she was waiting for her COVID-19 results to come back.

Yanet, 26, asked us not to use her full name because she doesn’t want this episode used against her with a potential employer.

“I’m honestly just at a loss for words because it’s crazy to me that something like this has happened,” said Yanet.

She was fired from Immunoe Health Centers in Thornton, despite having a doctor’s note from Zip Clinic Urgent Care stating, “It will be three to five days before labs are back. Please excuse missed work this week due to illness.”

Yanet was fired Wednesday afternoon because her manger believed she was abusing sick leave benefits.

“She proceeded to say, ‘Because you’re abusing the CARES Act.’ Those were her exact words,” Yanet said.

Yanet had called out sick since Thursday, May 7 after feeling body aches and having some breathing issues following exposure to her niece, who Yanet said ended up testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday, May 8.

Immunoe had Yanet tested with both a rapid antibody test and a swab test on Thursday and the results came back negative on Saturday. But because Yanet said she was still feeling sick, she went to a Zip Clinic Urgent Care again on Saturday and was retested.

Yanet called out sick Monday and Tuesday, and late Tuesday, her second round of test results came back negative.

On Wednesday, still feeling sick, Yanet returned to the Zip Clinic Urgent Care for a third test but was fired by her manager before the results came back.

“I said, ‘Yes, you’re right. They [first two rounds of tests] have been negative, however, I’m still symptomatic and I’m worried. I don’t want to get anybody else sick,’ and I told her my doctor’s note clearly stated that I should not return to work and as of right now I don’t feel comfortable returning to work,” Yanet said.

Initially, Immunoe Health Centers sent the Problem Solvers a statement that read:

“In [Yanet’s] case, there were three consecutive COVID-19 tests with negative results by two different providers. As such, there was no existing quarantine order once negative tests were obtained. She still refused to return to work. This appears to be a case of fraud and abusing the sick leave benefits provided under the Family First Coronavirus Response Act.”

However, it turns out Yanet did have an existing quarantine order and not just the doctor’s note from Zip Clinic Urgent Care on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, Yanet had a telemedicine visit with her doctor at Denver Health. That letter obtained by the Problem Solvers states in part, “This patient should be excluded from work/school until…she has been symptom free for at least three days.”

“I’m not looking to be paid. I’m OK with taking the two weeks no pay. However, they seem to think that’s what I wanted and I didn’t,” said Yanet, before adding, “I think they think I’m trying to take advantage, but at the end of the day, who doesn’t want to be at work making money, being able to provide not only necessities but wants to your child and to your family?”

Initially, Immunoe told FOX31 that Yanet never provided the Wednesday doctor’s note to them at the time she was terminated. But after FOX31 provided screen shots of texts Yanet had sent her supervisor with the doctor’s note, an attorney for Immunoe said it’s possible the supervisor didn’t receive the text with the doctor’s note.