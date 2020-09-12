Westminster High School temporarily moves to fully online learning after 254 students quarantined

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — There are three confirmed COVID-19 cases at Westminster High School but that is not the reason the entire school went to remote learning.

A cohort of 101 students and six staff members was exposed to the latest positive case, creating a total of 254 students required to quarantine.

School officials decided to change the entire school over to remote learning due to lack of in-person staff availability.

All students will be learning online until Sept. 22.

Principal Kiffany Kiewiet said:

“Based on the guidance from the Tri-County Health Department, WHS could safely continue in-person learning for the vast majority of WHS students, but we also want to deliver the highest quality instruction possible. Because of the number of staff members who cannot be in the classroom during this quarantine, we have determined that the best option is for the entire school to transition to our remote learning platform until Tuesday, September 22.”