Westminster clinic could become alternate care site

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) -- Centura Health says it is continuing to prepare for a surge of coronavirus patients.

The health system says its 84th Avenue ER and Neighborhood Heath Center will soon become an alternate care site. It's unclear if coronavirus patients will be treated there.

“We’re seeing slower growth over the last three or four days than normal but still 10 percent growth per day. So that’s a lot. So we are preparing for a surge," Centura Health CEO Peter Banko said.

Fifteen of Centura Health's 21,000 medical workers have tested positive for the virus.

Banko says there are challenges with personal protective equipment but staff are faring well overall.

“I don’t think we are going to be overrun the way we thought a week ago. But we are still going to be full and challenged. So the efforts the governors put in place to stay at home, social distance, wear masks, wash your hands is working," said Banko.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 1,000 people in Colorado had been hospitalized with COVID-19.

"We have more than enough ventilators and more than enough intensive care beds. And we’ve got a surge plan to double our capacities. Today we’re fine. And you may talk to me in a week and I’m might say we’re stretched," Banko said.

For Banko, fighting the coronavirus is more than just business. His wife’s grandmother survived the Spanish Flu pandemic in New York in 1918.

“(It) provides me perspective and context that we get through all things together," Banko said.

The 15 hospital workers who tested positive for the virus are all isolating at home.