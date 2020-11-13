West Grand School District to remain remote through Thanksgiving amid ‘district-wide outbreak’

KREMMLING, Colo. (KDVR) — The West Grand School District will remain fully remote through at least Thanksgiving break, the district announced Thursday.

The district has a high school as well as a K-8 school. Both are in Kremmling.

On Monday, high school students went fully remote after a possible COVID-19 exposure.

On Tuesday, there was a confirmed coronavirus case in the K-8 school. Those students transitioned to remote learning on Wednesday. However, K-2 students will not begin remote learning until Monday, Nov. 16 because teachers and students have not yet prepared for it. Until then, K-2 students will not meet in person.

On Thursday, the school district confirmed there was “a series of COVID-19 exposures in both schools over the last week.”

It said students will learn online through the end of Thanksgiving break.

The district added that it will complete “a thorough cleaning and sanitation” of all school buildings before students and staff return. It will also increase its testing capabilities.

“If we do not ALL work toward a common goal, we ALL fail and we ALL suffer the consequences. We need our hive to stay together and remain Grand so we can continue to thrive in the future,” the district said in a statement issued jointly with Grand County Public Health.