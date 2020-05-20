Weld County sheriff ‘deeply offended’ by court filings; makes changes for vulnerable inmates

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County sheriff says he is deeply offended by some of the comments made in a federal lawsuit alleging he wasn’t doing enough to protect vulnerable inmates from COVID-19, but he says he believes he has complied with a judge’s orders to enhance social distancing and sanitation for those inmates.

“Never in my six years as your elected sheriff have I been more personally disappointed by a court’s ruling. I am deeply offended the term ‘deliberate indifference’ was applied to me and my decisions as they pertain to the operations of the Weld County Jail. I believe the entire jail staff should be commended for their diligence and dedication during one of the most trying times in recent memory,” said Sheriff Steve Reams.

In a court filing, Reams said his staff fulfilled a federal judge’s order to identify the most medically vulnerable inmates by this week. Medical personnel conducted a survey of the entire jail population to learn 89 inmates meet the court’s definition of ‘medically vulnerable’ inmates, or those who are over the age of 65 or suffer from specific or chronic, medical conditions.

Those people are now receiving staggered breaks from their cells in groups no larger than 10, away from inmates who are less vulnerable. In compliance with a judge’s order, deputies also enhanced the disinfecting process related to the jail’s common areas.

“Prior to ‘medically vulnerable’ inmates entering any common area, Detentions Division staff will spray HALT disinfectant spray on all surfaces in the common area open for use by ‘medically vulnerable’ inmates allowing 10 minutes of contact time for complete disinfection to occur before ‘medically vulnerable’ inmates enter,” the court filing indicated.

Reams said his staff already had been considering all jail inmates as potentially vulnerable to the illness before the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado asked a federal judge for a preliminary injunction, requiring immediate changes at the jail.

“This was a lot of work through a legal process to get to a point where…I think it’s almost like we took a little bit of a step backwards,” said Reams. “For the most part, the total operations of the jail really haven’t changed other than housing assignments and using some disinfectant spray, or forcefully using disinfectant spray to the areas where the medically vulnerable would take their time out of their cells,” said Reams.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, a spokesperson for the ACLU of Colorado said its legal staff was still was still reviewing Reams’ court filings and did not have a comment until its review had been completed.

Reams said his staff had been taking steps to improve safety conditions in the jail, long before the federal judge ruled in the case.

“As an agency, we took a mountain of steps. We started preparing for COVID-19 on February 27, 2020 – actually, a couple days before that – and over the course, from February 27, 2020 to current date, we probably made over a hundred different policy and procedural changes to the way we do business just in the jail alone,” he said.

“The problem is as this information was coming forward, it was ever-changing…masks weren’t recommended early on, then they were. So we were responding just as the general public was, and we are continuing to do so,” he said.

Reams admitted that he has had some personal skepticism about the information that has been released by the government, related to COVID-19. However, he said that has not impacted how he handled operations in the jail.

Since March, 12 inmates and 18 detention deputies tested positive for COVID-19.

In April, Charles Peterson, an elderly man, died of COVID-19 after being released from the jail. Reams said Peterson had many underlying conditions for which he was being treated while in custody.

“Nothing that created any significant concern that he might be a person who was a carrier of COVID-19, and we didn’t learn about his passing or his COVID-19 until two or three days after he was released,” he said.

Reams said he would have handled that inmate differently if he had known Peterson was ill with COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, these aren’t easy cases to deal with especially if someone has pre-existing medical conditions or underlying medical conditions, as was the case with Mr. Peterson,” he said.

Reams said he put the jail into a quarantine lock-down after learning an employee and another inmate were also ill with COVID-19 around the time that Peterson died, in early April.

“The combination of those three cases and the fact that the two inmates were from completely different parts of our facility, at that point, we just decided it was just in due regard to take the most severe actions as possible and just lock the facility down and go into complete quarantine, which proved to be very effective for us,” he said.