Weld County receives 2 state COVID-19 grants for employment aid

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Weld County has received two new state grants in order to provide employment for those who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RecoverCO and COResponds grants were rewarded to the Employment Services of Weld County in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The nearly $5 million RecoverCO grant is expected to serve 600 job seekers throughout the state. It will help those displaced from their previous employment due to COVID-19 to use career services, receive training and other job-building opportunities to gain employment.

Other uses of the grant can extend to obtaining work attire, dependent care, transportation assistance and more to help gain employment.

The COResponds grant creates temporary disaster-relief jobs that help suppress the spread of COVID-19 and aid in cleaning and sanitation to reduce the possible contraction of the virus. Some example jobs are contact tracers, temperature screeners and school sanitation workers. The grant is projected to serve 332 participants and provide up to $15,000 for wages and benefits per participant.