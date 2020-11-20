Weld County moving straight from ‘Yellow’ to ‘Red’ COVID restrictions this weekend

The state of Colorado’s COVID-19 dial, in effect as of Friday, November 20, 2020. (Illustration: FOX31; Dial: CDPHE; Background: Getty Images)

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Weld County will move straight from “Level Yellow” to “Level Red” COVID-19 restrictions on the state’s dial this weekend. The move comes amid rapidly rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the county and across much of Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Thursday evening that the restrictions will go into effect on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Weld is now one of 20 Colorado counties that will be under Level Red restrictions by the end of the weekend.

According to the CDPHE, it requested a COVID-19 mitigation plan from Weld County on Nov. 3 but did not receive one. Since then, the county’s positivity rate has risen from roughly 11% to about 16%. Additionally, the number of new cases reported over a two-week period more than doubled from 1,479 to 3,442.

According to CDPHE, health officials requested a COVID mitigation plan from Weld County on November 3rd, and did not receive one. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/XbeGtgTrZi — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) November 20, 2020

The CDPHE said 45 out of 48 intensive care unit beds in Weld County are currently in use.

“Health care resources from all parts of the state will need to be used to provide critical care to Weld county residents imminently,” the CDPHE said in a statement.

Under Level Red, counties face a number of new restrictions, including no indoor dining, an 8 p.m. last call and indoor gyms limited to 10% or 10 people per room.

“I want to assure you that we appreciate the unique challenges facing Weld County and

commend you for your diligence. Preventing the spread of this persistent virus takes the

cooperation of everyone consistently practicing good disease prevention strategies and your

partnership is critical to this effort. Thank you,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, the executive director of the CDPHE.