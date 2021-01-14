‘We thought we were going to lose him’: Greeley 6-year-old overcomes mysterious COVID-related illness



GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Shannon and Sammy Morado didn’t know what to do. It had been a month since the family of five caught COVID-19, and suddenly their 6-year-old boy Philip started lashing out.

“He was, like, shaking and screaming and pulling his hair,” Shannon Morado said. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Noticing a high fever that lasted a couple of days, the family brought Philip to a local urgent care and even an emergency room, and got the same answer from both: “‘Just let the virus pass. Some Tylenol should help. Maybe he’s just acting out.'”

“It was terrifying to see that he couldn’t control his body. Almost like he was getting a shock through his body. He could feel his heart going through his chest,” Sammy Morado said.

But the symptoms persisted, and the family’s concerns worsened. The behavior was concerning, but in addition to the fever, Philip kept throwing up and had red, puffy eyes.

The Morados made the decision to ignore previous advice to wait it out and take him to North Colorado Medical Center.

“And they’re like, ‘So, we’re probably going to have to fly him to Denver,'” Morado recalled staff at the hospital saying. “And my heart just drops, like, ‘What is going on?!'”

Philip was flown to Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, and was diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) in Children, a rare disease that impacts kids weeks after catching COVID-19.

You can learn more about the disease on the Children’s Hospital Colorado website.

Shannon Morado was told the boy’s heart was in serious danger, and Philip was put on the right medication immediately.

“We thought we were going to lose him,” Shannon Morado said.

The family spent five days before Christmas at the hospital, watching Philip slowly recover, as hospital staff helped him walk again after days of fatigue.

“The doctors and the nursing staff there were absolutely amazing,” Shannon Morado said. “I’m so grateful to them.”

Philip even got a visit from Santa toward the end of his stay, and was sent home on Christmas Day.

“To bring him home on Christmas Day, there really are no words to describe it,” Shannon Morado said. “Like I didn’t need anything.”

Two Colorado children have died of MIS-C, both cases in the spring 2020.

The state hit a record number of cases in December.

Shannon Morado is still coming to terms with how close they came to losing her son. She hopes her story will empower parents with the knowledge of what to look for if their kids have MIS-C.

“You know your kid better than anybody, and if something doesn’t seem right, then go get another opinion,” she said.