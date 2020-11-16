“We need to rebuild trust”: Colorado’s push for widespread COVID-19 vaccine acceptance

DENVER (KDVR) — President-Elect Joe Biden and his scientific advisors want to meet with vaccine firms to move forward with distribution plans. It comes after Pfizer announced major progress with its COVID-19 vaccine that could be available by the end of the year.

Historically, Colorado has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the county. The organization Immunize Colorado tells FOX31 just a few years ago, Colorado was last among the states for measles vaccinations.

“The campaign we’re gonna have to build to vaccinate enough people to create herd immunity in America will be the most ambitious vaccination campaign, I believe, in our country’s history,” Vivek Murthy, Biden coronavirus task force co-chair said. “Doing that requires people to trust that that vaccine is safe and that its effective.”

On Sunday, Biden’s coronavirus task force echoed Stephanie Wasserman, Executive Director of Immunize Colorado.

“There’s been a lot of misinformation that’s shared unfortunately mostly on social media, that is readily available,” Wasserman said.

“While historically families always rely on their health care provider as the most trusted person to get health information, they also spend a lot of time on social media and these false information sites are now trying to look more and more like scientific sites so it’s getting harder to tell if something’s fact or fiction.”

Survey’s show that in Colorado between 25% and 40% of parents have had either questions or concerns about getting their child vaccinated to protect against different types of viruses in the past.

Wasserman hopes the COVID-19 vaccine may be more widely accepted by the general public after a successful first round of vaccinations for essential workers, seniors and those with underlining health issues.

“If we can rebuild trust in the voice of science, I think people will line up to get a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Wasserman believes a vaccine for the general public should be available by late spring or early summer.

Currently, a major focus for health care providers across the country is how they will allocate and distribute the COVID-19 vaccines once officially approved.