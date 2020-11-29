‘We need a miracle’; 33-year-old waiting for double lung transplant due to COVID complications

DENVER (KDVR) — A Northglenn woman is hoping for a miracle, as her son fights for his life from COVID-19 complications.

Brenda Capen believes her son Andrew, who grew up in Northglenn, contracted COVID-19 on a flight from Denver to Corpus Christi, Texas.

He’s been in the hospital ever since, and is now using an ECMO machine for his lung and heart functions.

“Never in our wildest dreams did we think Andrew was going to get to this point,” says his Aunt Wendy Prinz.

Andrew has battled asthma throughout his life, but his family say other than that, he was completely healthy.

The family says doctors have told them Andrew will need a double lung transplant. He was uninsured when he got sick, so the family said they have had trouble lining up a transplant.

“His lungs have failed, and they don’t see any hope that they will recover,” Capen said. “But he’s not in a transplant hospital, so we are at the mercy of other hospitals in the state, in hopes they will accept him for a transplant.”

Capen says Andrew occasionally does stand-up comedy, and says he’s kept a positive attitude through the entire process.

“He’s a fighter. He’s pushed through this, despite every indication to the contrary,” Capen said.

If Andrew gets the transplant, his mother says he’ll need to stay in the town where he has the surgery for at least a year.

Andrew’s family has set up an account to help with expenses. If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.