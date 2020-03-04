“We feel that we will be prepared at the state level” Gov. Polis says Colorado is ready if coronavirus cases spread here

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver (KDVR) – There are no known cases of novel coronavirus in Colorado, but Gov. Jared Polis says the State Emergency Operations Center is now operating at the second highest level.

“We feel that we will be prepared at the state level,” Gov. Polis said.

The state has 650,000 masks that can be distributed to caregivers, and the state lab is now conducting coronavirus tests for free.

“We also now have the state capacity to test 160 people per day for coronavirus. We expect that over time that capacity will increase,” Gov. Polis said during a news conference.

As of Tuesday, 37 Coloradans had been tested for coronavirus, eight tests were still pending.

Health Officials say you can be exposed through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It may also be possible to get the virus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it, and then touching your nose, eyes or mouth.

To stay protected, experts suggest washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. Avoid people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and stay home when you are sick.

“People should not be flocking to the emergency room unless they are in dire need of medical treatment, “ Polis said. “If you have a sniffle or a small cold in Colorado, you should treat that as you normally would.”

For more information on the coronavirus, visit the Department of Public Health and Environment website. For questions or additional help call 303-389-1687.