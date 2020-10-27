‘We are an optimistic bunch’; Ski resorts push forward with plans to reopen

DENVER, CO (KDVR) — As Wolf Creek Ski Area prepares for an opening day Wednesday, dozens of other mountains are also preparing for the start of the season.

“The ski industry is one of the most optimistic groups of people you will ever meet,” said Chris Linsmayer with Colorado Ski Country USA. “We are a glass half full bunch and we are looking forward to what can be a great ski season.”

Linsmayer said Loveland Ski Area and Arapahoe Basin are making snow and hoping to open later this week or early next week.

“Right now all of our 22 ski areas are planning to open,” said Linsmayer. “By mid-November and early December we should have the majority of our ski areas open.”

Colorado Ski Country is encouraging everyone looking to hit the slopes this season to do their research beforehand.

While most Colorado resorts are now operating on a reservation only basis, it hasn’t stopped Coloradans from buying season passes. Vail Resorts sold more season passes this year than last.

“I think it’s a testament that everyone loves skiing, they love to get outdoors, and we have wide open spaces,” said Ryan Huff with Vail Resorts.

Huff said the group’s goal this year is to provide a constant experience for season passholders, even with the everchanging COVID19 restrictions.

“We didn’t want to have to constantly change our protocols because cases go up or down, we want to be consistent so everyone knows best how to protect themselves,” said Huff.

Riding and skiing will remain the same. However, the way you wait in line for a lift, rent equipment or eat will look a bit different.

“We believe our passholders will be able to get in a lot of skiing and riding this year, it will just require a bit of planning,” said Huff.