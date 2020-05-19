Water World will not open in 2020 due to COVID-19

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (KDVR) — Water World traditionally opens up on Memorial Day weekend but on Tuesday, it announced the 2020 season is canceled due to COVID-19.

Water World said that after consulting with public officials, there is no indication that an aquatic park of its size and scope, which operates with larger guest attendance, will be permitted to open within the short summer operating season.

“With this information and guidance in hand, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel our 2020 operating season. We are deeply disappointed, and this is not a decision that comes lightly. Ultimately though, we care about our community and we’ll do our part to get our great State of Colorado back on its feet.”

Water World said it will make the following changes to passes:

“We previously shared that as a community-owned summer destination we pride ourselves on both serving our community and creating amazing memories and experiences for our guests and team members alike. Safety and well-being of our guests and team members is, as it has always been, our top priority.” Bob Owens, Water World