Water World plans to push back opening day due to coronavirus

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (KDVR) — As Colorado slowly reopens from the coronavirus stay-at-home order and temperatures hit 80 degrees next week, will residents be able to take a dunk in the community swimming pool or will they have to find another way to cool off?

Water World traditionally opens up on Memorial Day weekend, but they said because of COVID-19, they will likely postpone their opening day.

In addition to water parks, people are also anxious for neighborhood and community pools to open.

Ann Marie Kohn already purchased a season pass to Water World for her family. Her 6-year-old caught his first wave last year.

“Once things open, we asked him what he would like to do and stuff and his first words were, ‘Water World!’” Kohn said.

But is using a community pool realistic with the coronavirus? The short answer is: it’s uncertain. Right now, Gov. Jared Polis is banning gatherings of 10 or more people.

Most apartments plan to keep amenities like pools closed as they wait for more direction from the state.

The Colorado State Joint Information Center said, “We don’t have an answer for this yet. A lot of these details will get ironed out in the coming days.”

Water World’s Joann Cortez told FOX31, “We’re currently looking at multiple scenarios on opening as we wait for more guidance and clarity from the Governor’s Office and others. As it looks right now, our transitional opening of Memorial Day weekend will not be achievable, with something closer to early June looking more realistic, but we’ll see.”

That means for the next few months, if not longer, folks will have to find alternative plans to stay cool.

Water World is working on sending out a statement to their season pass holders by next week.