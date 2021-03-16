Water World COVID-19 testing site shuts down March 25

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (KDVR) — One of the largest COVID-19 testing sites in Colorado will close it’s operation on March 25, according to Adams County.

To date, the site has tested nearly 250,000 people. At first, the site could run roughly 300 tests per day, but ramped up to administering 4,300 tests per day at it’s peak.

“This iconic landmark was the perfect location for one of the largest and busiest COVID-19 testing sites across the state,” said County Manager Raymond H. Gonzales. “This site continually ramped up operations to meet the needs of the community, ultimately serving 250,000 people across Adams County and the metro area.”

The last day for testing at Water World will be Wednesday, March 24 at 7 p.m.

If you need a free COVID-19 test, you can call your healthcare provider to make an appointment or visit one of the following locations in Adams County.

Brighton – Riverdale Regional Park, 9755 Henderson Rd. Registration onsite.

Commerce City – Adams City High School, 7200 Quebec Pkwy. Pre-registration recommended.

Northglenn – Crossroads Church, 10451 Huron St. Pre-registration recommended.

Westminster – Fat Cats, 10685 Westminster Blvd. Registration required.

Westminster – Westminster High School, 6933 Raleigh St. Pre-registration recommended.