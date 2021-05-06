Mayor Hancock says Denver will adjust mask order to align with state guidelines

DENVER (KDVR) – Mayor Michael Hancock and city officials are set to give updates on Denver’s mask order and homelessness support in an 11:30 a.m. press conference.

They will also speak to the city’s current COVID-19 data and vaccination efforts.

Slated to join Hancock are Bob McDonald, executive director of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment; Britta Fisher, executive director of the Department of Housing Stability; Paul Lopez, Denver Clerk and Recorder and resident; and Nelson Caballeros, a COVID survivor.

The event will be streamed live in the FOX31 NOW player above. If you cannot watch it live it will be available for replay later in the day.