Watch: Mayor Hancock urged people to avoid Thanksgiving travel

DENVER (KDVR) — Following multiple public statements asking the public to celebrate Thanksgiving without gatherings with people outside their households, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock flew to be with family for the holiday.

The city confirmed he was flying out of state to be with his wife and daughter. His daughter lives in Mississippi.

Last Friday, Hancock talked of canceling plans for a large family gathering and that instead he would hold a Zoom call with family and friends that would normally attend.

In the same news conference where he made that statement, he urged people to “celebrate with just those you live with.”

The statement below was taken from the news conference, and can be seen in the video above.

Thanksgiving is now less than a week away and I’ve told you all the last time we got together about the gathering of 50 family members and close friends at the Hancock household and how it’s going to look different this year. We’re going to be doing a Zoom so that we can at least see each other on Thanksgiving. So please, I urge everyone, maybe get a small turkey this year and celebrate with just those you live with. And after the meal, as we’re going to do, Zoom with your extended family, all your friends, everyone that you meet, and tell them that you look forward to seeing them real soon and that maybe next year, maybe next year we can all be together again. I know this is hard. I know you hate this. I hate this. But we are doing our best to avoid a complete shutdown of our economy.” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, from Nov. 20, 2020 news conference